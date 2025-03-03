Kiara Lylyk on a terrific opening Classics weekend

Kiara Lylyk, from Guelph, Ont., is enjoying her debut riding in the big leagues. Her Winspace Orange Seal Women’s Team upgraded from Continental status to ProTeam for 2025, which means bigger races with bigger names. And she’s fitting in nicely. The French team had a great opening Classics Weekend. Her teammate Aurela Nerlo taking a fantastic second on a day when the breakaway foiled the favourites.

First WWT podium for the squad

At Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Arkéa-B&B Hotels’ Lotte Claes took the win, managing to beat her breakaway companion, Nerlo. Meanwhile, Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse, who had been chasing hard on the iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen, were far too behind to be in contention. The victory came after an early break was allowed to gain a 14-minute advantage.

“Yesterday we had such a great day with Aurela coming second for our first WorldTour podium,” Lylyk, 20, said. “I was a bit disappointed to drop my chain twice in a crucial moment. But I couldn’t wait to try again on Sunday at the Fenix Omloop van het Hageland.”

Lylyk said that at the start, the team was aiming to get a result with Marie-Morgane Le Deunff, but she decided I should go for it. “However, at the moment that decision was made, she said she wasn’t feeling great. In fact, she was nearly dropped in the middle of the race. But she stayed positive, she said.

“Then eventually my legs came around. Then I started to feel great and thought I could really go for it. Unfortunately, by that point, the split had been made but I still did my best to position myself into the final cobbled climb. And then for the sprint,” she said.

Positioning is everything in a sprint, and she knew she needed the right wheel.

“During the last kilometre, I was on Chiara Consonni’s wheel and couldn’t believe I had managed to be in the right place,” she said. “So far in Europe, it’s been difficult adapting to the speed of the finishes. But the learning has already helped me for today! Surreal to get to do these races and can’t wait to keep trying.”

The Canadian would finish 11th, an impressive result for her first time at the tough race that was won by Femke Gerritse of Team SD Worx – ProTeam.