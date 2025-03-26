Kivi Park’s trail expansion aims to put Sudbury on the map for mountain biking

Sudbury’s Kivi Park trail network is getting a major upgrade, thanks to a $256,500 investment from FedNor. The funding will help expand and redesign over 21 km of mountain bike trails, adding new sections and connecting 18 km of existing routes—all designed to create a better, safer ride for everyone. No there isn’t tons of elevation, but the slabby terrain of the Canadian shield always creates fun riding.

Built for everyone

Kivi Park is building with inclusivity in mind. The updated trails are designed to accommodate adaptive mountain bikes. And they’re making the bold claim that adaptive rentals will be available on-site. We sure hope they manage to pull that off. It would mean more people will get to experience the freedom of exploring these trails, no matter their abilities.

Supporting community, tourism and local business



Sudbury is an under rated outdoor playground. It is hoped this expansion will solidify the region as a go-to spot for mountain bikers. The upgrades will create new opportunities for local businesses, from cafes to hotels, while giving the community a world-class space to ride, race and connect. As we all know, mountain biking is good for communities.

What’s next for Kivi Park

Kivi Park is a year-round destination and in 2021 locals built a dirt pump track at the park. The region has a number of trail systems, some rogue built, some fully sanctioned. This hope is this project elevates the park’s cycling offerings, making it a draw for events, tourism, and riders looking for technical singletrack, flowing descents, and inclusive trail design—all just minutes from downtown Sudbury.

“I am pleased that FedNor recognizes the importance of Kivi Park and our mission to create accessible and inclusive outdoor experiences that bring people together,” says Kivi Park’s executive director Kerry Lamarche. “This investment allows us to enhance our trails and welcome more riders than ever, making Kivi Park a destination for adventure, connection and community growth.”