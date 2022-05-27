Koen Bouwman sprints to a second 2022 Giro win in the mountains

On Friday’s 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia Koen Bouwman won his second stage win of the 105th edition and buffered his KOM lead on a day when the race headed veered into Slovenia to climb a 10.4 km, 8.9 percent mountain. There were no changes in the top three on the GC as Richard Carapaz retained the pink jersey with two stages remaining.

The Course

It was the penultimate day in the mountains had four categorized climbs in 178 km. The appetizer has Cat. 3 Villanova Grotte before two Cat. 1s: Passo di Tanamea and Kolovrat in Slovenia. The summit finish was on Santuario di Castelmonte back in Italy, a Cat. 2, 7.2 km of 6 percent.

We're heading back into the mountains at the #Giro. Stage 19, Marano Lagunare – Santuario di Castelmonte (178km), is about to start. pic.twitter.com/R4hz4rTovD — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 27, 2022

With half of the 22 Giro teams winless, a huge breakaway was expected, but only a dozen fugitives bounced free. Koen Bouwman, KOM leader and Stage 7 winner, was the most prominent of the 12 riders. He took the maximum mountain points atop Villanova Grotte.

Bora-Hansgrohe was the engine in the peloton, which was 8:30 behind the breakaway after Villanova Grotte. Richard Carapaz’s main worker Richie Porte was ill and off the back.

On the descent of Villanova Grotte, Bora-Hansgrohe, riding with intent, momentarily split the peloton. Bouwman padded his KOM lead at Passo di Tanamea’s peak.

Porte, in his final Grand Tour and sitting in 24th at the start of the stage, climbed off the bike.

We can confirm @richie_porte has abandoned the #Giro d'Italia during stage 19 due to sickness. pic.twitter.com/PnkI05Iskh — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 27, 2022

At the 100-km mark, the race entered Slovenia.

Kolovrat

Toughest climb of the day – Kolovrat (10.3km, 9.2%) – is being tackled by the #Giro escapees. pic.twitter.com/FWNvhebIVJ — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 27, 2022

The escapees’ gap was still just under 9:00 when it hit the day’s hardest climb. Several fugitives immediately fell off the back. By the midway point Alessandro Tonelli, Attila Valter, Bouwman and Mauro Schmid remained.

Bora-Hansgrohe led the pink jersey group onto the foot of the ascent. The GC volcano stayed dormant while Bouwman ensured that, barring disaster, he would be the first Dutch Giro mountains classification winner. Back in Italy on the descent Andrea Vendrame returned to the breakaway.

Santuario di Castelmonte

The fugitive quintet hit the final climb with a 8:00 lead. There were no sustained attacks in the first three-quarters of the ascent, just cat and mouse games.

In the favourites’ group Ineos took over from Bora and led the pink jersey onto the first slopes.

Pavel Sivakov started to turn the screw for Ineos and suddenly Jai Hindley was isolated. Bahrain-Victorious still had numbers.

The five escapees were still all together at the red kite.

Carapaz attacked and Hindley and Mikel Landa were able to follow. After Hindley took the reins Landa put in a surge.

Five and a half minutes ahead Vendrame and Valter completely misjudged the final corner, while Bouwman sprinted to the line to take his brace of wins.

Carapaz, Hindley and Landa approached that tricky corner.

Saturdays the last road stage 105th edition and the last day in the mountains. There are three massive climbs on stage 20’s 168 km Queen stage that could shake up the overall.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 19

1) Koen Bouwman (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 4:32:55

2) Mauro Schmid (Switzerland/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) s.t.

3) Alessandro Tonelli (Italy/Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) s.t.

2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 81:18:12

2) Jai Hindley (Australia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:03

3) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:05

4) Vincenzo Nibali (Italy/Astana-Qazaqstan) +5:53

5) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +6:22