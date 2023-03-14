Kristen Faulkner disqualified from Strade Bianche for using glucose monitor

Jayco – AlUla rider Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from Strade Bianche. The American finished third in a thrilling finale where she soloed for 30 km, only to be caught on the final climb by SD-Worx duo Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecký on March 4. She has been removed from the official results by the UCI. That means FDJ–Suez’s is upgraded from fourth to third.

Glucose monitors are common now for pros to use in training. This helps them ensure proper nutrition during long training rides as well as recovery. However, UCI regulations do not allow the use of any devices during races. Any monitors that record physiological data or measure metabolic values such as glucose, or lactate, is forbidden in races as per UCI regulations.

Video footage made it clear that Faulkner was using the small, circular monitor on her left shoulder. In a statement, the UCI confirmed the sanction. “Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from the 2023 Strade Bianche which took place on 4 March, for breach of article 1.3.006bis of the UCI regulations due to the wearing of a continuous glucose monitoring sensor throughout the event. No further sanction other than disqualification will be taken.”

Her team posted a statement on Tuesday on Twitter.