Kryptonite announces new lock resistant to grinder tools

On Wednesday, Kryptonite announced the New York Diamond Standard U-Lock, designed to provide enhanced protection against battery-powered grinder tools, which have become a growing threat to bicycles in recent years. Kryptonite says that the lock has undergone extensive testing and development to ensure it meets high standards of security. The new lock will be available soon.

Key features

26mm diamond-coated shackle resistant to grinders

Steel shell around the shackle for additional protection

204mm x 95mm internal locking length

FlexFrame carrying bracket included

More information will be available soon on kryptonite.com