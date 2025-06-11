Kryptonite’s Diamond Standard U-lock is the most annoying lock thieves will ever meet

Bike theft has evolved, and so have the tools thieves use. While a pair of bolt cutters might’ve once done the trick, today’s would-be criminals are wielding cordless angle grinders to grind through traditional U-Locks. Kryptonite’s answer? The New York Lock Diamond Standard—possibly the most annoying lock ever made.

“This thing kills grinder blades,” says Kyle Hall, marketing associate at Kryptonite. “You hit the diamond coating and suddenly there’s smoke instead of sparks. It just eats the disc alive.”

The Diamond Standard gets its name from the proprietary diamond coating sandwiched between layers of heat-treated steel. That means a thief’s blade first cuts through Kryptonite’s outer steel shackle, hits the diamond coating and immediately starts degrading. With its double deadbolt design, both sides of the U have to be cut to remove the lock, making it twice the work—literally.

“You can’t just bend it off or twist it,” says Hall. “You’ll wreck the bike before you defeat the lock.”

A thief would need to go through five or so blades per side of the U before cutting the lock off. That’s a time consuming proposition. And it makes a ton of noise.

A serious lock for serious threats

Kryptonite isn’t calling this lock grinder-proof—they’re calling it grinder-resistant. Because nothing is invincible. But in an age where $50, battery-powered grinders can be bought at a hock-shop (also, probably stolen) that resistance matters. And it buys time—something thieves don’t want to spend.

It’s not just a fancy coating either. The 26 mm shackle includes a hardened double deadbolt and a disc-style cylinder that’s resistant to both picking and drilling. There’s a sliding dust cover to keep grit out of the keyway, a protective vinyl coating and three stainless steel keys included with every unit. Oh, and it weighs just over 2.3 kg. You won’t forget it’s in your pack.

What’s it cost—and what do you get?

The MSRP in Canada is $485.99 CAD. That’s a steep price, but the lock comes with Kryptonite’s Anti-Theft Protection Offer (ATPO), which covers up to $5000 in case your bike is stolen while secured with the New York Diamond Standard. Just register the lock and your bike online after purchase.

“This product is the result of more testing and R&D than any other Kryptonite lock before it,” says Hall. “Made to resist modern attacks and protect modern bikes, like higher priced ebikes that are often targeted.”

The Diamond Standard is Sold Secure diamond-rated—the top tier of lock testing in Europe and beyond—and it’s designed with ebikes and urban riders in mind. It also includes the FlexFrame-U bracket for mounting to your bike.

So while thieves keep upgrading their tools, Kryptonite is staying one step ahead—with a lock that’s not just hard to beat, but hard to even start cutting. And for city cyclists who’ve watched one too many viral grinder-theft videos, that’s worth its weight in peace of mind.