Larry Warbasse on returning to Québec for the Grand Prix: ‘Full circle’

Tudor Pro Cycling’s Larry Warbasse has fond memories of racing in Québec. The former U.S. national champion spent time in the province as a junior.

“Yeah, there’s a huge cycling culture in Québec. And that’s really cool, because I would say probably in all of North America, it’s the strongest cycling culture,” he said.

As a junior, Warbasse raced the Tour de l’Abitibi, the biggest event for juniors in North America. “It’s kind of in the middle of nowhere, but it was the biggest race where we could show ourselves. And it was probably kind of what started my journey to become a pro.”

He finished 28th overall, but 6th in the time trial — enough to earn a spot on the national team. “That got me to go to Europe and things like that. And that sort of was the beginning of becoming a pro cyclist,” he said.

Now, he’s excited to be back for the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal.

“It was really nice for me to come back here. I remember my family randomly came to Québec City after dropping me off at the race because we drove there. So last year was the first time coming back here, and my whole family came again,” he said.

Warbasse now rides alongside former world champion Julian Alaphilippe — a favourite for the races — but for now, he’s enjoying being back somewhere that was formative to his career.

“So it was kind of like full circle, which was really nice.”

Canadian Cycling Magazine is at the races and will have plenty of coverage on the site and on our Instagram page.

With files from Matthew Pioro