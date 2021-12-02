Last round of the UCI track Champions League in Israel cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

The last round of the UCI Track Cycling Champions League’s inaugural season had been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Israel. The fifth event on December 12 at the Sylvan Adams Velodrome in Tel Aviv will not go ahead, the UCI announced on Thursday.

Cancellation of Round 5 of the #UCITCL Following the Israeli government’s ruling that the nation’s borders are closed to all non-citizens in response to the new Omicron Covid variant, the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome is now unable to fulfil its role as a host venue in 2021. pic.twitter.com/yWmVeGGFAj — UCI Track Champions League (@UCITCL) December 2, 2021

In a statement, Sylvan Adams, the event’s promoter said, “It is with regret that we were forced to withdraw from hosting this year’s Track Champions League Grand Finale. The new restrictions made it impossible to bring the riders, staff, and technical crews into Israel on December 11th. Until we know more about the nature of the Omicron variant, I believe Israel’s preemptive measures are prudent, and will ensure the safety and health of all concerned. I wish all of this year’s competitors good luck, and may the best four riders win!”

The final two rounds are scheduled for London’s Lee Valley Velo Park this Friday and Saturday.

At the midway point of the competition, Kelsey Mitchell is third in the women’s sprint category, with Lauriane Genest ninth. In the women’s endurance classification, Maggie Coles-Lyster is second to Katie Archibald, the Canadian having won the inaugural scratch race in Mallorca four weeks ago and come scratch runner-up in Lithuania last week. Hugo Barrette is 13th in the men’s sprint classification.