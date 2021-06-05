Lauren de Crescenzo solos to win Unbound Gravel women’s race

Lauren de Crescenzo crossed the finish line without a competitor in sight to win the 2021 Unbound Gravel women’s 200 race.

The U.S. rider finished with a winning time of 12 hours six minutes and 49 seconds. Her average speed for the 200 miles U.S. gravel classic? 27.4 km/hr.

Amity Rockwell, the 2019 Unbound winner, crossed the line next to claim second. The Easton Overland rider crossed the line in 12:22:15.

Emily Newsom of Fort Worth, Texas claims third, in a time of 12:30:52.

RELATED: Ian Boswell sprints to win 2021 Unbound Gravel

LAUREN DE CRESCENZO! Women’s Winner of the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel 200 presented by Craft Sportswear!!! Finishing in 12:06:49. pic.twitter.com/r8F8aql22O — UNBOUND Gravel (@unboundgravel) June 5, 2021

Lauren de Crescenzo is a former U.S. national team athlete, representing her country in the women’s team time trial in 2015. In May 2020, de Crescenzo set a women’s Everesting record, breaking 10-hours to finish in 9:57.

RELATED: What bikes are the pros racing at Unbound Gravel?