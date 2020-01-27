Lauriane Genest’s seventh in keirin top Canadian performance on last day of Milton World Cup

After four medals in the first two days of the season’s final UCI track World Cup in Milton, Sunday’s last day of competition produced humbler results from the Canadians. Lauriane Genest’s seventh in the keirin was the high mark of the day.

Genest had to enter the repechage after placing fifth in her first round heat. Sarah Orban of Canadian trade team Pedal 2 the Medal was third in her heat. Genest came second in her repechage heat but Orban couldn’t advance. Genest then propped up the rest of the members of her second round heat. Nevertheless, she qualified for the 7-11 final where she was top of the heap.

🍁 Lauriane Genest finishes 7th in the Keirin | 🇨🇦 Notre Québécoise a terminé en septième position à l’épreuve de Keirin #TWCMilton2020 pic.twitter.com/n6g9rSPOwZ — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) January 26, 2020

The day’s action began with Hugo Barrette and P2M’s Nick Wammes facing the men’s sprint qualification. Wammes had a flyer, posting the third fastest time, while Barrette was 12th. Barrette was in the tightest match up of the 1/16 finals, losing to Colombian Kevin Quintero by only 0.006 seconds. In the 1/8 finals Wammes was bested by Hong Kong’s Tsz Chun Law.

Devaney Collier was consistent in the women’s omnium, placing 10th, 14th, 13th and 10th in the four events to come 11th overall out of 22 athletes.

Jackson Kinniburgh and Riley Picknell entered the hand-slinging of the madison but did not finish.

The World Cup now over, anticipation mounts for the Berlin World Championships in one month’s time.