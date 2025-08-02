Le Court calls out FDJ tactics after yellow jersey scare in Stage 7

Kim Le Court salvaged her yellow jersey on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes after a bold descent, but said the actions of rival riders left her frustrated at the finish.

The Mauritian rider, racing for AG Insurance–Soudal, rejoined the lead group after being distanced late in the stage. But when SD Worx-Protime’s Demi Vollering attacked through a roundabout, Le Court said FDJ-SUEZ teammates Juliette Labous and Evita Muzic prevented her from responding.

The move

“Demi had opened a gap at the roundabout. I wanted to follow, but two of her teammates — Labous and Muzic — blocked me,” Le Court told Sporza after the stage.

Though she kept the maillot jaune, Le Court wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way things played out. “That wasn’t fair,” she said. “I shouted at them to let me through. But I guess that’s their idea of tactics.”

Despite the tense moment, Le Court remains optimistic. She said she and teammate Sarah Gigante still have options heading into the final stage Saturday, which finishes with a summit finish on the Col de la Madeleine.

“I don’t want to think too much about it right now,” Le Court said. “But as a team, we have multiple cards to play.”

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes hits its crucial moment Saturday with Stage 8 — a 112-km mountain stage from Chambéry to Saint-François-Longchamp, ending atop the iconic Col de la Madeleine.

With only half a minute separating the top five riders, the yellow jersey is still up for grabs. Kim Le Court (AG Insurance–Soudal) has fought hard to hang on to her lead, but Saturday’s summit finish will favour the pure climbers. Expect attacks from Demi Vollering (FDJ–Suez), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma–Lease a Bike) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM), all close in the standings.

And watch out for Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education–Oatly) and Winspace–Orange Seal’s Nadia Gontova. Both Canadians thrive when the road tilts uphill, so they could have a big day.