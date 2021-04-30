Leah Kirchmann second in Team DSM 1-2 finish at Festival Elsy Jacobs

Leah Kirchmann and Team DSM teammate Lorena Wiebes stormed the podium the Friday’s prologue at Festival Elsy Jacobs. The duo went 1-2 in the two kilometre opening time trial.

Kirchmann, riding in the red and white colours of the Canadian TT national champion, was first down the start ramp for DSM. The Canuck’s blazing fast time of three minutes and 15 seconds put her in the hot seat for much of the day’s racing. It was only teammate Lorena Wiebes that could best Kirchmann’s time in Cessange. Wiebes went three seconds faster, taking the prologue win.

“We couldn’t ask for a better start to the race finishing 1-2! This was one of my target races for the spring, so I’m really pleased with my performance,” Kirchmann said after the race. “It is a great comeback for the team after not racing last week. I’m looking forward to fighting for the GC in the upcoming stages.”

Two stages remain in Festival Elsy Jacobs. Team DSM will now set its sights on Saturday’s 125.1 km ride, starting in Steinfort, Luxembourg.