Leah Kirchmann to retire from pro cycling

Two-time Olympian Leah Kirchmann is retiring from cycling after a long and successful career. The former multiple national champion, world team trial champion and long-time national team rider posted that she will be hanging up the cleats after 2022. “After 12 years in the professional peloton, I’ve decided that I’m ready to invest my energy in other things away from WorldTour racing,” Kirchmann posted. Kirchmann was the first Canadian woman to every sweep all three national titles back in 2014.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me on this journey! I never imagined when I first stepped on a bike as a young girl back in Winnipeg that I would one day compete in two Olympic Games, race professionally and represent Canada proudly for so many years on the international stage,” her post read.

The DSM rider rode at both the 2016, and the 2020 Olympic Games, and recently competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“I am so grateful for everything sport has brought to me. I grew up and developed as an athlete surrounded by empowered women who taught me to embrace my strengths, and to not accept the status quo of society. I feel motivated by the momentum behind women’s sport and will continue to help build a better future.”