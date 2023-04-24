Leah Kirchmann wins the LaGrange Cycling Classic

Canada’s Leah Kirchman took a big win at the LaGrange Cycling Classic in LaGrange, Georgia on Sunday. The event is the third race in the USA Criterium Speed Week Series. The crit is one of several criterium events that take place between April 21 – 30, 2023 in Georgia, from Spartanburg to Athens, College Park and LaGrange.

The Canadian came in alone, beating Matilda Raynolds who placed second, and Daniely Garcia in third. Kirchman is part of the inaugural National Cycling League, riding for the Denver Disruptors. The team’s head coach is another familiar Canadian to cycling fans, former national champion and Tour de France rider, Svein Tuft.

After the race the former national champion posted about her win. “Solo win!Fun aggressive racing from the team at LaGrange Classic and a nice 80th birthday gift for my Oma cheering back home in Canada! Five more races and opportunities here at Speed Week.