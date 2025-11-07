Leaked memo shows Israel–Premier Tech to continue racing in 2026 despite sponsor exit

Who said November was slow for pro cycling stuff?

Props! Daniel Benson has done it again, scoop-wise. In a leaked internal memo obtained by the storied cycling journalist, Israel–Premier

Tech general manager Kjell Carlström told riders the team will continue as planned into 2026 despite all the recent kerfuffle.

“Today, Premier Tech announced their intention to step down as co-title sponsor in 2026,” Carlström wrote. “This announcement was not made in consultation with the team, which is why we were not in a position to inform internally prior to the announcement. We have many ongoing and exciting conversations with potential partners, and we expect to be able to update you all in the coming week.”

Premier Tech confirmed Friday that its decision followed “multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances.” The Canadian company said the partnership had become “untenable” after four years.

Carlström sought to calm riders, saying the first winter training camp will go ahead as planned and that the squad’s long-term goals remain unchanged. “Please note, this news, although disappointing, does not change our approach to the 2026 season. We are as motivated as ever to hit the ground running,” he said.

The team, which has registered for next season under the name Cycling Academy, has been under scrutiny in recent months. At the Vuelta a España, the squad faced repeated pro-Palestinian protests linked to Israel’s invasion of Gaza, leading to shortened stages and race withdrawals. Team owner Sylvan Adams later confirmed he would step back from daily operations and that the team would rebrand, moving away from its Israeli identity.

Premier Tech and bike supplier Factor had both suggested their continued involvement depended on that rebrand. Still, the timing of the sponsor’s exit reportedly caught management off guard.

The team has announced new signings for 2026, including Ryan Mullen and Alessandro Pinarello, and remains linked to Biniam Girmay. Meanwhile, Canadian standout Derek Gee continues to seek release from his contract, with the case before the UCI arbitral board.

Carlström’s memo made one thing clear: whatever happens next, the team plans to keep riding.

But if Premier Tech is pulling out, where will the cash come from? Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to the team’s contacts — of which there may be new ones next year. Here’s what their PR team had to say:

“The team is unable to comment on the announcement made by Premier Tech. However, as sponsor discussions continue to take place with existing and potential partners, the team is as motivated as ever for the coming season. An announcement regarding the new team identity and its sponsors is expected in the coming weeks.”

So, will the soon-to-be WorldTour team be OK? What will happen with Derek Gee? Where will the squad be registered if not Israel? Having a title sponsor from Canada had certain cycling journalists stoked for the future — mais cela pourrait changer rapidement.

This is a story Canadian Cycling Magazine will be following.