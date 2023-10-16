Lease a Bike to become title sponsor of Jumbo-Visma

According to reports in the Dutch media, Jumbo-Visma will be known as Visma-Lease a Bike in 2024, following a search to find a new sponsor to replace outgoing sponsor Jumbo. The news brings an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the future of Jumbo-Visma. The chatter included discussions about a merger with Soudal Quick-Step, which was ultimately abandoned, as well as a possible deal with Amazon.

In June of 2023, Jumbo announced it would no longer sponsor the Dutch super team. Following that, a possible amalgamation between the Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma teams was in the works, much to the concern of many riders and staff.

In an article on WielerFlits, Lease a Bike, a subsidiary of the Dutch transportation conglomerate Pon, is slated to assume the role of title sponsor in 2024. Visma remains on as the first title sponsor.

Lease a Bike has already been associated with the team in the current season, with its logo featured on the front of the existing Jumbo-Visma jersey.

Lease a Bike is a bike-loaning program used by businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. It is owned by Pon, a company that distributes various bicycle brands, including Cervélo, the current bike sponsor for Jumbo-Visma.

During the period with all of the rumours about the team’s future, Primož Roglič announced he would no longer be riding for the Dutch team. Roglič will instead head to Bora-Hansgrohe, after eight years on the team. Many speculate that his desire to leave was a result of having to hold back at the 2023 Vuelta a España, after his teammate and super domestique Sepp Kuss took the lead. The Slovenian was apparently frustrated that he or his teammate Jonas Vingegaard weren’t allowed to ride for the win instead.