Lefevere on Evenepoel at the Dauphiné: ‘It’s fine if he cracks again’

Patrick Lefevere is watching the Critérium du Dauphiné with keen interest this year—especially to see how his young Belgian star Remco Evenepoel handles the mountainous French stage race. In his weekly column for Het Nieuwsblad, the former Soudal Quick-Step head honcho laid out his view plainly: Evenepoel should approach the race just like he did in 2024.

“Last year, he won the individual time trial and took the leader’s jersey, but then fell apart in the high mountains,” Lefevere said. Evenepoel eventually finished seventh overall in that edition. “Everyone was disappointed, including Remco himself—he’s a winner after all. But me? I was satisfied.”

Lefevere explained why: “There are six weeks between the end of the Dauphiné and the finish of the Tour de France. If you’re already in top shape next week, you still have to survive another six weeks. Remco showed last year that he knows how to build toward July.” Evenepoel rebounded from a shaky Dauphiné to place third at the Tour.

As for his rivals, Lefevere believes neither Jonas Vingegaard nor Tadej Pogačar will be at their peak in the Dauphiné either. But there are key differences. “Vingegaard hasn’t raced much—he hasn’t pinned on a number since Paris–Nice. He will want to test himself ahead of the Tour. Sure, Remco can test himself too. However, I won’t mind if he cracks again,” he said. “They always say you need to hit rock bottom before you find your best form.”

And Pogačar? Lefevere is impressed but skeptical. “He always races to win. Compared to the others, he’s done more race days and much longer races. You’d think he has to ease off at some point—unless, of course, he really does have unlimited reserves, which sometimes seems to be the case.”

The Critérium du Dauphiné begins Sunday. The first stage is a rolling 173-km stage from Domérat to Montluçon. You can catch all the action on Flobikes.com. Plus, Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report after the stage concludes.