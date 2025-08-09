Lefevere ‘won’t comment’ — except he does, about Evenepoel

Patrick Lefevere insisted he wouldn’t weigh in on Remco Evenepoel’s surprise switch to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. But of course, he did.

Shortly after the news broke that the double Olympic champion would be leaving Soudal Quick-Step for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Lefevere took to X to say, “Since I stepped down as CEO of Soudal Quick-Step, I’m no longer involved in transfers or any team matters. Agreement-wise, I’m also not allowed to communicate about transfers — not even about Remco. Please don’t call me. This is the only communication I will make.”

Well, that lasted about three days. On Friday, he felt compelled to share his thoughts in his column for Het Nieuwsblad.

“I knew exactly what was coming. No shock there.” Lefevere didn’t hold back on why Soudal-QuickStep couldn’t keep Evenepoel: “We just can’t match the big budgets like UAE and Red Bull anymore.” He was also clear the team never intended to take the dispute to court and secured what he called a fair deal to release Evenepoel early.

Looking to the future, Lefevere is banking on talent rising from within. “I’m hoping the next stars come straight from our own development squad,” he wrote, confident the team can regroup despite the budget gap.

The double Olympic gold medallist was originally signed through 2026. However, both parties agreed to end the contract early, clearing the path for Evenepoel to lead Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe starting that year.

Evenepoel joins a team already stacked with Grand Tour talent. Primož Roglič, contracted since 2023, leads the German squad, while rising star Florian Lipowitz finished third overall and took home the white jersey at the Tour.

His exit closes a major chapter for Soudal-QuickStep after months of swirling rumours. While Ineos Grenadiers were once linked, it was Red Bull-Bora’s growing ambition—and deep pockets—that ultimately landed one of cycling’s biggest names.

Adding to the shakeup, Dylan Van Baarle, former Paris-Roubaix winner, is joining from Visma – Lease a Bike.

“I’ve followed this team since I was a kid. Especially back when Tom Boonen was around. It feels amazing to finally join them,” he said.

“The Wolfpack’s vibe is really close-knit. I can’t wait to be part of it. My plan is to get back to my best for the Classics. Then help the team fight for wins, support our GC guys in the Grand Tours. And maybe grab a stage or two along the way,” Van Baarle added.