Les Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine races return for 2023 with (sort of) new organizer

Les Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine race series is back for 2023. Furthermore, it’s in the hands of Dominic Rossi, son of event founder Joseph “Tino” Rossi.

Les Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine in good hands

“It is with pride that I accept the relay of the Néron family for the relaunch of the Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine. Thank you to my predecessors for all their dedication. Thanks to the Lachine borough and the City of Montreal for believing in this summer classic,” Dominic Rossi said.

Montreal’s most famous criterium course

For 2023, there will be 10 crits taking place around LaSalle Park named in honor of the founder (Place Joseph Tino Rossi), on the 1.61 km circuit.

“On behalf of the entire Néron family, we thank the borough of Lachine and the city of Montreal for all these beautiful years of racing,” previous organizer, Jean-François Néron, said. “Without this support, we would not have been able to offer such a great event. We are very happy to have found someone like Dominic to take over the Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine races. We are convinced that the organization is in good hands.”

The Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine races were founded in 1976 by Tino Rossi. They are one of the most famous crit races in Canada. Countless professional riders have ridden the Tuesday night races. Cyclists that have raced there include Cadel Evans, Floyd Landis, Steve Bauer, Svein Tuft, Lyne Bessette, Guillaume Boivin, Antoine Duchesne, Francois Parisien and Hugo Houle.

