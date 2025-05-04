Lidl-Trek rules the Vuelta España Femenina’s opening team time trial

On Sunday Lidl-Trek won the Vuelta España Femenina team time trial for the third time in four years, with Ellen van Dijk first to cross the line in Barcelona and thus the first to wear the red leader’s jersey. All the Canadians’ team finished close together, Mara Roldan’s Picnic-PostNL the best at sixth, +0:08. Roldan is 31st on GC.

The Course

The opening team chrono was only 8.1 km, but had some tight corners. The intermediate time was taken at the 4-km mark.

Roldan’s Picnic-PostNL took over the lead from Cofidis with 9:39.13. Jayco-AlUla cracked that with 9:33.71.

Other Canadians’ team were national road champion Olivia Baril’s Movistar at 9:45 and Magdeleine Vallieres’ EF Education-Oatly posting 9:46.

Jayco-AlUla had to move off the hot sofa when Lidl-Trek stopped the clock at 9:30.

Reigning champion Demi Vollering wanted to get off to a good start with her new FDJ-Suez outfit but they crashed on a tight turn. However, only six seconds were lost to Lidl-Trek.

Anna van der Breggen’s SD Worx-ProTime came close to Lidl-Trek’s time, only three seconds adrift.

The second stage is the shortest road day, the only categorized climb soon after the start in Molins de Rei.

You can watch the Vuelta España Femenina at FloBikes.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions.

2025 Vuelta España Femenina Stage 1

1) Lidl-Trek 9:30

2) SD Worx-Protime +0:03

3) Jayco-AlUla s.t.