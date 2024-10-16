Life behind the wrench: Gracey Hemstreet’s mechanic

Being a downhill mechanic isn’t just about keeping a bike running smoothly—it’s about trust, communication and understanding the fine details that turn a good run into a great one. Brett Ward is the mechanic behind Gracey Hemstreet. Working with one of the most promising young talents in the World Cup scene is no small feat, but Brett has found a rhythm that keeps Gracey performing at her best.

A big win at MSA

“Yeah, definitely a big event for Norco,” Brett says about the Mont Sainte Anne race. “All the big honchos were there, and for all three riders to be in the finals for the first time this year—it was a huge achievement. To have it all come together like that was awesome.”

This year has been full of firsts for Brett and the team. As Gracey’s full-time mechanic, Brett has been there every step of the way, ensuring her bike is dialed and ready for the intense demands of downhill racing.

Building trust

“This is my first year in downhill with her,” Brett explains. “I was in enduro last year, but I’ve known Gracey since we both entered the BC Cup downhill scene. I’ve seen her grow from being the only girl in her category to absolutely shredding it.”

Brett started racing the BC Cup downhill series the same year as Gracey in 2018.That long history has created a solid foundation of trust between the two. Having seen her evolve from a young rider to one of the top contenders in the World Cup circuit, Brett is learning what she needs to succeed.

Style

“She’s got a style that doesn’t really match anyone else her age,” Brett says, reflecting on Gracey’s unique approach to racing. “She rides with a lot of finesse and control, which you don’t see as often in younger riders.”

Brett tries to match Gracey’s style with the perfect mechanical support.

“Every rider is different,” he says. “Some riders are very focused and know exactly what they want. They’ve been doing it a long time. You see Greg (Minnaar) come back to the pits, he’s like, ‘we’re tinkering with this, this, this, I want to change this or I’m feeling this.’ He’s very precise. He knows his bike really well. Gracey comes back, she’s like, ‘yo, yeah, sick.’ Anything we can improve? ‘No, it’s great.’ So we’ve been working on that communication.”

The path to World Cup wrenching

Brett’s journey to becoming a World Cup mechanic started long before he met Gracey. “I started out working in a bike shop in Brighton (UK) when I was young,” Brett says. “I managed the shop by 18 or 19, then decided to travel. Moved to Australia, worked for Giant there for a few years, then eventually made my way to Canada.”

He was the workshop manager at Corsa Cycles from 2017 to 2024, worked as Jack Burke and Finn Iles’ home mechanic and was the lead mechanic for the Rocky Mountain enduro team in 2023. Now he’s working with Norco and is Gracey’s full-time mechanic.

Race day pressure

When it comes to race day, the stakes are high and Brett feels it. “Definitely,” he admits. “The biggest stress is getting her into the gate on time, making sure everything’s ready to go. I carry all the gear—wheels, goggles, food, everything—so I’ve gotta make sure nothing’s missed. But once we’re up there, it’s all about keeping things calm and making sure she’s set.”

Brett learned a lot about keeping Gracey calm on her qualifying run in Poland. “There were timing delays and we didn’t have clear instructions. I had to walk her into the gate myself at the last second, but it worked out. Definitely a stressful moment, but those things happen.”

Gracey’s aversion to fame

“Gracey’s not one for the spotlight,” Brett says. “She hates the hype and just wants to focus on riding. This year, especially with a bigger team setup, it’s been a challenge for her, but we’re working on it.”

As Gracey’s career has taken off, she’s had to adjust to the increased media attention and pressure that comes with being a top contender. For Brett, part of his role is helping her manage that pressure and stay focused on what matters most—riding her bike.

Advice for aspiring mechanics

If you’re looking to get into the World Cup scene as a mechanic, Brett has some solid advice. “It’s all about relationships and being in the right place at the right time,” he says. “I’ve put 20 years into the bike industry, built connections and it’s those relationships that got me where I am. You’ve gotta be committed and always do your best work. That’s what gets you noticed.”

The future

“I’ll be with Norco, continuing to work with Gracey and the team. I’m excited for what’s to come and looking forward to more great races.”

It’s clear that for Brett, being Gracey Hemstreet’s mechanic is about more than PSI and head tube angles. It’s about building a partnership, managing the pressure of the World Cup scene and helping a young rider reach her goals.