‘Life is Awesome!’ Pogačar’s note becomes a tattoo for French triathlete

World champion Tadej Pogačar signs plenty of autographs in his day-to-day as one of cycling’s biggest stars, but it’s rare for a quick note to become anything more than a keepsake.

French triathlete Thibault Escaich decided to give one of those scribbles a far longer lifespan: he had a tattoo artist ink the short, upbeat message Pogačar once wrote for him at an event in Monaco — “Life is awesome” — directly onto his skin.

And the Tour de France champion wasn’t the only athlete Escaich tapped for inspiration. Olympic swimming sensation Léon Marchand and marathon great Eliud Kipchoge also offered personal messages, each of which Escaich later committed to permanent ink. The result: three tattoos, each tied to a different sporting icon.

Pogačar isn’t going anywhere

Meanwhile, Pogi confirmed rumours of his imminent retirement were…greatly exaggerated. In fact, he told Italian journalist Ciro Scognamiglio of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the idea he might leave the sport in 2028 “never existed.”

He confirmed he plans to remain with UAE Team Emirates–XRG until his current contract runs out in 2030, praising the team for its continual progress and saying it “feels like a family.”

The four-time Tour de France champion admitted the previous season had left him mentally drained, despite being hugely successful. After a bit of rest in Mallorca, he says his motivation has returned.

Pogačar is now gearing up for a 2026 campaign that could start later than usual, with Strade Bianche in March emerging as the likely opener. And no, despite rumours, a start at the Tour Down Under ain’t happening.

What will 2026 bring?

The Slovenian had a simply incredible season once again, somehow trumping his 2024 campaign. If he wins the Tour again he will be in good company–one of only four riders (five if you count a certain Texan) that have won the biggest race in the world five times.

His spring focus will be on the two Monuments still missing from his palmarès: Milan–San Remo and Paris–Roubaix. He’s come close to winning both of them, so maybe 2026 will be the year he grabs the dub.