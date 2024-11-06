Limited debate and public hearings on new Ontario bike lane laws

The Ontario government is pushing to limit debate on a law restricting bike lane construction and its new energy strategy, citing the shortened fall sitting.

On Tuesday, House Leader Steve Clark moved to cancel the remainder of the second reading for the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, the Affordable Energy Act, and the Fall Economic Statement. This decision also significantly reduced committee hearings for these laws. They aim to implement the government’s energy vision and restrict bike lane construction.

A rush to pass legislation?

Clark said the legislative session was unusually brief due to the approaching winter break. “I’ve been an MPP for 14 years. This is the shortest session I can remember in recent history. And the government has a busy agenda,” Clark said. “I’ve got lots of legislation that needs to be passed before we adjourn.”

In addition to plans restricting future bike lanes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford intends to remove existing bike lanes, particularly in Toronto. “They’re coming out,” Ford told Global News, referring to lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue. “We’re going to work with the city. And hopefully, they can put them on secondary roads.” When asked about criteria for removing the lanes, Ford responded, “No,” suggesting the decision was final.

A priority bill?

Clark said the decision to shorten the legislative session was made before his appointment as House Leader in June. He did not comment on his personal views regarding the legislation. “Our government needs to get people moving, and my job as House Leader is to get legislation moving,” Clark said. “I’ve got a very short session, with only four and a half weeks left, and I need to pass priority bills. And we’ve been clear that this is a priority.”

Liberal MPP John Fraser criticized the rush to pass legislation, saying it overlooked more pressing issues in the province. “The government’s in a rush to get out of here,” Fraser said. “And the reason they’re rushing is they don’t want to talk about the fact that 2.5 million Ontarians don’t have a family doctor.”