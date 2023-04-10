Linda “Action” Jackson on Alison “Action” Jackson’s incredible Paris-Roubaix win

Alison Jackson took an historic win at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, and the O.G. Action Jackson couldn’t be happier. Linda, a former national champion and Olympian and founder of what is now called EF Education–TIBCO–SVB, knew that something special was about to happen when the breakaway entered the famous velodrome in Roubaix.

Alison Jackson never gave up

“When they hit the velodrome with that small gap to the chase group still intact, I knew Alison had the race. I don’t think I have ever seen anyone work so hard to win,” Linda said. “She believed in herself, she corralled the other riders in the break to work, and she never, ever, ever gave up.”

Linda started the team in 2004, with just $5,000. Now, 19 years later, the squad scored its biggest win of the team’s history. Alison joined the team for 2023, in what was a happy reunion for the former national champion. She had ridden for Team TIBCO – SVB in 2018 and 2019. Now, four years later, the team is a Women’s WorldTour team, and pulled off an incredible win in an exciting Paris-Roubaix Femmes. For Linda, the race represented years of pushing to support and develop professional women, and to bring the team to the next level.

A long time coming for EF Education–TIBCO–SVB

“It was a hard-fought and well-earned victory for the team. I am especially thankful to our co-title partners, EF Education, TIBCO Software and Silicon Valley Bank for their support dating back to 2005/2006 (TIBCO and SVB). They got us to where we are today,” Linda says.

The sight of Alison throwing her hands up in the air was an emotional moment for Canadians, but for Linda, it was the result of continually trying to grow the team.

“Our sponsors believed in us, they believed in our mission, and it’s a really good feeling to finally give them this major win.”

Alison echoed the sentimenet. “It’s a dream come true,” the 2023 Paris-Roubaix champ said after. “I dream of winning. A lot of times all those dreams have stayed dreams. It’s unreal to make it happen in real life. I have few words.”