Live blog: How coronavirus is affecting cycling right now

Updates on cancellations, quarantines and teams pulling out of events

March 5th, 2020 by | Posted in News | Tags: , , ,

The rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has already caused massive changes in the 2020 cycling season. Teams are dropping out of races, events are being cancelled and some riders have been put in quarantine. This live blog will be updated with any updates and important information on how COVID-19 has affected the world of cycling. 

Thursday March 5

-Sea Otter, the largest cycling event in North America, has been cancelled due to a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in California. The organizers are planning to reschedule the event, which was originally set to take place April 16-19 in Monterey, California.

-Steve Bauer looks on the bright side of the Strade Bianche cancellation.

-The Strade Bianche has been cancelled. Read: Strade Bianche cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy

Wednesday March 4

-Italian officials announce “Sporting events and competitions of any order or discipline, carried out in any place, public and private, are suspended.”

-Mitchelton-Scott pulls out of multiple races, and will not race at all until March 22.

– Jumbo-Visma pulls out of Strade Bianche

-CCC-Liv pulls out of Strade Bianche

-Members of Cofidis and Groupama will be kept in quarantine in the UAE until March 14