Live blog: How coronavirus is affecting cycling right now

The rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has already caused massive changes in the 2020 cycling season. Teams are dropping out of races, events are being cancelled and some riders have been put in quarantine. This live blog will be updated with any updates and important information on how COVID-19 has affected the world of cycling.

Thursday March 5

-Sea Otter, the largest cycling event in North America, has been cancelled due to a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in California. The organizers are planning to reschedule the event, which was originally set to take place April 16-19 in Monterey, California.

-Steve Bauer looks on the bright side of the Strade Bianche cancellation.

Looking good and healthy at least. The consolation is a good training and a recon. Tough situation for all right now — Steve Bauer (@SteveBauer59) March 5, 2020

-The Strade Bianche has been cancelled. Read: Strade Bianche cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy

RCS Sport has agreed with the appropriate authorities, after the meeting at the Prefecture of Siena, to cancel #StradeBianche and Strade Bianche Women Elite (7 March). @rcssport will request the UCI, via the Italian Cycling Federation, to allocate a new date for the two races. pic.twitter.com/2UQyc70GN4 — Strade Bianche (@StradeBianche) March 5, 2020

Wednesday March 4

-Italian officials announce “Sporting events and competitions of any order or discipline, carried out in any place, public and private, are suspended.”

-Mitchelton-Scott pulls out of multiple races, and will not race at all until March 22.

STATEMENT: Mitchelton-SCOTT position regarding COVID-19. Following extensive discussions, we have made the decision to withdraw our teams from the next period of racing, regardless of the individual Government Regulations in place. More details 👇https://t.co/nV8lbx0eG4 — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) March 4, 2020

– Jumbo-Visma pulls out of Strade Bianche

Team Jumbo-Visma decide not to participate in Italy this weekend 🗣 @RichardPlugge: “Together with the management of our team, I am constantly considering and acting in the interest of the health and working conditions of our riders and staff members" — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) March 4, 2020

-CCC-Liv pulls out of Strade Bianche

-Members of Cofidis and Groupama will be kept in quarantine in the UAE until March 14