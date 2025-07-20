Long-range solo breakaway wins Tour de France’s Stage 15

Sunday’s fifteenth stage of the 112th Tour de France, preceding the final rest day, was one where the GC race calmed down a little, but there was nothing easy-going about Tim Wellens. One of four possible riders in the 2025 Tour who could fulfill the Grand Tour trilogy, the Belgian champion added a Grand Boucle victory to two at the Giro d’Italia and two at the Vuelta a Espana, soloing 43 km to glory. Tadej Pogačar stayed safe in yellow. Michael Woods was the top Canadian in 82nd.

The Course

Sunday’s medium mountain stage as the race headed east from the Pyrenees featured two Cat. 3’s and a short, steep Cat. 2 propping up the middle of the route. Most of the final 40 km were downhill. Four breakaways had succeeded so far.

The opening kilometers of Stage 15 were a bit chaotic as crashes delayed GC principals, the breakaway of the day was established, the pace was over 50 km/h, and winds called for echelons. Lenny Martinez and the Yates twins were distanced by the frenetic action.

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert were in the breakaway together again. Their 15-strong gang hit the first categorized climb, Cat. 3 Côte de Saint-Ferréol, with the gap was under a minute. The peloton was very jumpy and full of intent with the breakaway getting closer. Quinn “American Try-er” Simmons, Michael Storer and Jasper Stuyven spurted out from the field to bridge.

Cat. 3 Côte de Sorèze was next on the menu. The breakaway split on the 5.7 percent slopes, and even more riders, including 10th place Carlos Rodriguez and 11th place Jordan Jegat, joined from the peloton.

Pas du Sant

Cat. 2 Pas du Sant is 3 km of 9.2 percent. By its foot, an 11-rider group containing Wellens, Storer and Simmons was half a minute ahead of the large van der Poel-van Aert chase and 3:30 ahead of the yellow jersey group. Storer and Simmons immediately attacked.

The road continued to be tilted up past the official top of the Pas du Sant. Storer and Simmons had Victor Campenaerts and Tim Wellens for company. There were former breakmate chasers scattered all over the climb.

For the long descent, Rodriguez and three others joined in. Belgian champion Wellens flew the coop. He had the bit in his teeth and wouldn’t be denied his 41st career triumph. Campenaerts made it a Belgian one-two, and Julian Alaphilippe outsprinted van Aert for third.

Rodriguez’s efforts gave him ninth place at the expense of Ben Healy.

Monday is the last well-deserved rest day. Mont Ventoux is Tuesday’s summit finish at the end of 150 km of flat.

2025 Tour de France Stage 15

1) Tim Wellens (Belgium/UAE-Emirates) 3:34:09

2) Victor Campenaerts (Belgium/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:28

3) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +1:36

82) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +6:07

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 54:20:44

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:13

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +7:53

4) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +9:18

5) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +10:21