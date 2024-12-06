Long-time Ontario cyclist Kris Tobias dies at 56

On Saturday, Kris Tobias of Toronto was riding with friends in Durham Forest when he had a heart attack. The group emerged from the forest and realized Tobias wasn’t with them. After backtracking, they found him unresponsive and attempted CPR. Unfortunately, he could not be resuscitated.

Tobias was a passionate mountain biker and cyclocross enthusiast, as well as a beloved member of the local cycling community. A York University graduate, he leaves behind his wife, Sue, and three children: Isabell, Johann, and Logan. His brother, Kirk, is also active in the cycling world.

The first visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, located at 166 Main Street North, Markham, Ont.

A second visitation is scheduled for the same day, Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., also at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Dixon-Garland Funeral Home.

For more information, please contact the funeral home at 905-294-2030 or visit this link.

Canadian Cycling Magazine offers its heartfelt condolences to Kris’s family and his many friends in the cycling community.