Loose horse disrupts Demi Vollering’s Strade Bianche chase

Demi Vollering lit out after solo fugitive American Kristen Faulkner with 17.5 km remaining in Saturday’s Strade Bianche but found her progress disrupted 2 km later by a loose horse.

She hollered at the camera moto when she noticed the errant equine and took the right side of the road to avoid the horse’s cantering chaos.

That shriek from Demi. Chilling stuff pic.twitter.com/FJB1FCX3V9 — The TT Podcast 🚴 (@ttpdcst) March 4, 2023

In a few kilometres, Vollering’s teammate Lotto Kopecky would link up with her and the two would run Faulkner down in the final kilometre and sprint it out for the win, with Vollering prevailing,