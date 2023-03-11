Lorena Wiebes extends SD Worx streak with win at Drenthe

Lorena Wiebes adapted to last-minute course changes to win another edition of Ronde van Drenth on Saturday. It is Wiebe’s third straight win at Drenthe. Saturday also marked her SD Worx team’s third straight Women’s World Tour victory.

After late-season snow lingered on the planned route, organizers delayed and moved the start so that the race could go ahead. With fewer cobbled sections, organizers added difficulty with more loops up the steep VAMberg climb.

Wiebes and SD Worx quickly adapted to the change in course. The Dutch rider has had much success at the WWT Classics in the past, including wins at the last two runnings of Ronde van Drenthe, and would not be slowed down. Wiebes easily won Saturday’s sprint finish to take the win.

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) followed a bike-length behind in second place. Maike van der Duin (Canyon/SRAM) rounds out the podium in third.

3️⃣ | Three in a row for Lorena Wiebes! Wow! The European Champion wins her third Ronde van Drenthe in a row!@teamsdworx @lorenawiebes #rondevandrenthe pic.twitter.com/vvsodS6mK7 — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) March 11, 2023

With Saturday’s win, Wiebes sits at the top of the Women’s World Tour rankings.

Sarah Poidevin and Alison Jackson, both of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, were the lone Canadians in Saturday’s Ronde van Drenthe. Poidevin finished 64th, 3:45 back. Jackson was one of the long list of riders not making it to the finish line.