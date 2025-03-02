Lotte Claes stuns with victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

It was a wild day at the women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with Arkéa-B&B Hotels Lotte Claes taking a shock win, thwarting all the favourites. Claes managed to beat her breakaway companion, Aurela Nerlo, while Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse, who had been chasing hard on the iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen, were way too far behind to be in contention. The win came after an early break was allowed to gain 14 minutes.

With riders like Vollering, Pieterse, Silvia Persico, and Lorena Wiebes, the competition in Gent was fierce. After covering 138 kilometres to Ninove, the riders faced tough climbs, including the Muur van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg.

Early in the race, five riders broke away, and despite attempts from others to bridge the gap, they quickly built a substantial lead, peaking at almost 14 minutes. As the race progressed, the lead shrank, but Claes and Nerlo managed to hold on. Nerlo started the sprint very early–just under the red kite but Claes managed to ultimately grab her wheel and the victory, marking her first professional win.

“I’m happy, it’s my first podium on this level competition. My last international podium was in 2019, on a 2.2 race. Here, it’s a very special feeling,” Nerlo said.

‘It was a very good plan to go in the breakaway’

On the Muur van Geraardsbergen, Claes and Nerlo broke away, with Claes later saying, “I think collaborating with Lotte in the final was the right option to reach the finish first,” though Nerlo struggled to believe the breakaway would last despite a 3-minute lead with 10 kilometres remaining. “I knew that the peloton was chasing, that we had a big gap but our advantage decreased gradually. I really believed it with three kilometres to go. So it was a very good plan to go in the breakaway,” she said. “I would not have believed it!”

Top Canadian was neo-pro Mara Roldan (Team Picnic PostNL) in 91st, with Nerlo’s teammate Kiara Lylyk coming in at 93rd. Maggie Coles-Lyster, and the Normand sisters, Adele and Florence, did not finish.