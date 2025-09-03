Lotte Kopecky gives shocking Rwanda worlds update

Another rider has announced they won’t be going to the road worlds in Rwanda–this time the defending elite women’s champion, Lotte Kopecky. The 29-year-old Belgian made the difficult choice after careful consideration, with national coach Ludwig Willems explaining the reasons in an interview with WielerFlits.

“We are grateful for what Lotte has achieved,” Willems said. “But we need to give her time to recharge, rest, and put everything in order. Soon we will see an even better version of Lotte Kopecky.”

Part of a bigger plan for year

The coach emphasized that this decision is about long-term recovery rather than immediate results. “The level has risen in recent years. But an improved Lotte Kopecky will be able to pursue her goals at the very highest level. Right now, we need to give her the time to do that.”

Willems said they respect her decision. “As a federation, we are not going to pressure Lotte to take part. She has already achieved so much, and we have enormous respect for her.” Kopecky had initially wanted to wait until the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche in September, but she ultimately made her decision sooner, Willems said.

Following a tough Giro d’Italia Women and a challenging Tour, Willems said doubts about her readiness grew, largely on a mental level.

“She is still not convinced she is 100 per cent ready. It’s largely a mental issue,” he explained.

While Kopecky will skip the world championships, she is still scheduled to race in Ardèche and will focus on track events later in the season. Belgium heads to Kigali without a clear favourite, but Willems has faith in riders including Marthe Goossens, Julie Van de Velde, Margot Vanpachtenbeke, Marieke Meerts, and Justine Ghekiere.

“We have five riders at the start… The medal chances are smaller without Lotte, but we have five solid riders who can race an excellent race,” Willems said, noting that the squad was unaware of the news before the announcement.

Several other top riders have also announced they won’t be heading to the first road worlds in Africa. This includes Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen, Puck Pieterse and Jonas Vingegaard.