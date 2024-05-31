Lotto – Dstny rider after motorist collision: ‘Glad I’m still alive’

Lennert Van Eetvelt had a brutal crash during training after being hit by a driver on Friday. Fortunately, the young talent from Lotto Dstny did not sustain severe injuries, but it’s still a blow for the Belgian.

Van Eetvelt, 22, seems to be having a streak of bad luck. The young rider from Lotto Dstny was participating in his first long ride since recovering from a knee injury at a training camp in Tenerife. Unfortunately, during the session, he was struck from behind by a driver. He fortunately escaped with only bruises and abrasions.

Van Eetvelt shared his experience on Instagram: “My first seven-hour ride since my knee problems was almost over when I was hit from behind by a car that was trying to pass me. And this happened on a descent. I’m very happy that I didn’t end up on the side of the road and could get up without any serious injuries.”

Injuries healed, but happy to be back riding

The frustration for the Belgian was compounded by the fact that he had just got back from an injury.

“When my knee problems started, I was very disappointed that I couldn’t ride the Tour of Catalonia in March. The last few weeks I was happy to be back on the bike. Now I’m just glad I’m alive. It’s crazy how quickly these things change. I would prefer to talk now about how my recovery is going, about how much support I have received and how much I am looking forward to racing again. But first I’m going to take a few days off to recover, and to enjoy the little things in life,” he added.

Van Eetvelt began with the Lotto outfit, riding with the under-23 squad, before graduating to the ProTeam in 2023. As well as the overall of the UAE Tour, he also won a stage.