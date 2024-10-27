Lucinda Brand takes over Superprestige lead with dominant Overijse victory

Frustrated at getting pipped at the line last week in Ruddervoorde, Lucinda Brand got her revenge by dominating Sunday’s second round of Superprestige series on a climby course in Overijse, Belgium. It was her second victory of the 2024-2025 season. Brand takes over the series lead from Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, who was fourth place in Overijse. Brand and runner-up Fem van Empel are even on points.

The Story So Far

Winner of the last two Superprestige overall trophies and three in total, Alvarado got straight to work last Sunday defending her title with victory over van Empel and Brand in Ruddervoorde. Alvarado was hot off of a triumph in Saturday’s Exact Cross round. All three riders had won the Overijse round in previous years.

Neither Brand (pedals) nor Alvarado enjoyed a good start. Sara Casasola, in the thick of it in Ruddervoorde, led on Lap 1 with AnneMarie Worst and van Empel tight on her wheel. French Van Dysel rider Hélène Clauzel replaced Worst in the front trio.

On Lap 2 of 6, Brand, Hungarian Kata Blanka Vas and Inge van der Heijden bridged over to create a sextet. Alvarado toiled six seconds behind. Clauzel broke trail and van der Heijden clung to the end of the string, where Alvarado finally made contact.

Brand and Casasola lit out on their own on Lap 3, van Empel the closest pursuer. A mechanical delayed van der Heijden. At the midpoint of Overijse, van Emple trailed by six seconds, Alvarado another 10 seconds in arrears.

Climbing through the forest on Lap 4, Brand gapped Casasola. Van Empel finally reeled in the Italian. The Superprestige lead was getting away from Alvarado.

The Dutch champion held an 11-second advantage over her chasers going into the penultimate lap, skipping off her bike when she lost her front tire in a tight turn. On the bell lap a Casasola error yielded second place to van Empel; it would be consecutive Superprestige runner-up spots for the world champion.

The next round is November 11 in Wiel.

Superprestige Round 2, Overijse

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherland/Baloise-Trek Lions)

2) Fem van Empel (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:09

3) Sara Casasola (Italy/Crelan-Corendon)