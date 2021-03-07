A Canadian cyclist is going for the women’s 24 hour Zwift record

On Friday, Ottawa cyclist Lucy Hempstead will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “greatest simulated distance on a static cycle in 24 hours by a woman”.

With support from her family in their Ottawa home, on Mar. 12 at 6:00 p.m. Hempstead will clip in and ride for 24 hour straight on Zwift. The 20-year-old is aiming to break the current record of 680km as part of her team’s Crush COVID 24-hour Zwift marathon fundraiser.

A rising talent

Hempstead has a strong track running background, having previously podiumed at the provincial and national levels. Much like another Ottawa runner-turned-cyclist, a foot stress fracture had stalled her running career, so in 2019 she decided to try out for RBC Training Ground. With impressive athletic results, she was identified by cycling coaches as having the potential to represent Canada at the 2024 Olympics and has been cycling hard ever since.

Hempstead, who studies criminology and women’s studies at University of Ottawa, is already no stranger to long rides—in 2020 she rode the 400km from Ottawa to Toronto in one day.

Crush COVID

Last year during the first Crush COVID fundraiser Hempstead’s Toronto Hustle teammate Travis Samuel broke the men’s record for farthest Zwift distance in 24 hours: 1,008 km.

This year’s Crush COVID event, “CRUSH COVID: Ride for Mind“, is aiming to highlight the pandemic’s growing mental health impact. The pandemic has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, particularly racialized communities, youth, and those living in poverty. The funds raised by the event will support Michael Garron Hospital which provides care for many low-income and racialized individuals and families.

“Struggles with mental health have been felt by so many of us during the pandemic and this event is about bringing attention to the effects it has had on all of us,” says Hempstead. “By riding for 24 hours, it is my goal to raise awareness for sport as an outlet for the stress so many people have been dealing with while also raising money for mental health supports at the Michael Garron Hospital.”