MacDuff’s big air compound gets even bigger

Matt MacDuff’s legendary big air compound is getting super-sized this summer and some of the world’s best freeriders are lining up to ride it.

The rider has been hard at work rebuilding and expanding his home course, with fresh features that now include jumps over 100 feet long.

A rebuild

“We’ve been working really hard rebuilding the course,” MacDuff said in a video update from the compound. “We rebuilt the mega quarter pipe, stripped the plywood, extended it, had it painted.”

But that’s just the beginning. The “King Kong” jump, already massive, has been rebuilt and MacDuff teased the next-level features are coming online soon.

“We put in a speed jump after King Kong and then a new jump we don’t even have a name for yet. But it’s definitely going to be in the triple digits,” he said. “One of the biggest jumps that’s ever been built.”

Star-studded sessions ahead

MacDuff and his crew are dialing in the compound for an all-star lineup of visiting riders. Freeride legend Sam Reynolds is coming, along with Tom Isted, Kaos Seagrave, Reed Boggs and more.

“We want this place to be absolutely perfect for them,” said MacDuff. “We’re just trying to get everything on point so these guys can show up and absolutely rip this place apart.”

A place for progression

While MacDuff admitted he’s a little nervous to test the new jumps himself he’s clearly stoked to see how far the compound can push progression in big air mountain biking. “I’m going to need some sleep because we’ve been working super hard.”

Fans can expect testing videos to drop soon. MacDuff is also encouraging viewers to comment on who they want to see tackle the new line.

Langford’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park might be hosting this year’s Canadian XC championships but out in MacDuff’s Kamloops backyard, Canadian freeride is alive and well. And going bigger than ever.