Mads Pedersen abandons Tour de France

Mads Pedersen from Lidl-Trek will miss Tour de France Stage 8 due to a race-ending injury sustained in a crash during Stage 5’s sprint into Saint Vulbas, according to his team.

“The Danish rider fought through Stage 6 and 7 but the pain and swelling has not improved and the range of movement in his left shoulder has worsened, making it almost impossible to handle the bike,” the statement read. Pedersen took 7th at Stage 1, and 4th on Stage 4.

Although initial X-rays indicated no fracture, the decision was made in the 28-year-old’s best interest to cease racing. The former world champion will now have more thorough examinations to assess his injuries and receive the necessary rest and recovery. The team’s spokesperson said they hope that he can focus on his remaining goals this summer and the final part of the season effectively.

“It is a big bummer to lose Mads like this, after having lost Tao Geoghegan Hart before the start. That said we will still be in the game with

Giulio Ciccone and we will work out the plan B to race aggressively,” Luca Guercilena, Lidl – Trek’s general manager said.