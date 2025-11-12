Mads Pedersen goes off on the post-Tour crits: ‘Awful to watch’

Mads Pedersen isn’t shy about saying what he thinks — and this time, the Lidl–Trek rider has taken aim at one of cycling’s oldest traditions: the post-Tour de France criteriums.

Speaking on his Lang Distance podcast, the former world champion called the made-for-TV events “awful to watch” and said he’s declined several invitations to take part. “I’ve actually refused a couple of times,” Pedersen said. “You should never say never, but it’s the last thing I would like to do.”

These post-Tour crits, staged in Europe and more recently in places like Singapore and Japan, are billed as celebration races — a way for fans to see Tour de France stars up close. But the results are agreed upon in advance, with local heroes or marquee names getting the win.

You’ll sometimes see a tiny GC rider miraculously outkick the fastest sprinters in the pro peloton. At the most recent one in Japan, Jonas Vingegaard, clad in leg warmers and long sleeves, lazily attacked from a lethargic bunch to take the “win.” (He barely averaged 40 km/h, although his big day did get a very serious race report from Cyclingnews.com.)

Pedersen didn’t hold back about that part, either. He said it’s obvious when riders aren’t really racing, describing how the spectacle takes priority over sport. “It’s a done deal,” he said on the show. “None of the pros are even trying to make it look like a race. It is more important that they’re wearing some silly costume or doing publicity stunts. That’s what they’re paid to do.”

For Pedersen, who races to win, not perform, the whole setup feels hollow. “I understand why fans love it,” he said. “But for me, it’s not really cycling.”

It’s safe to say that in countries with a deep history of cycling and phoney post-Tour crits — Belgium and the Netherlands, for example — everyone is in on the gag. It’s fun to see their heroes at the exhibition races — wearing their leader’s jerseys, even. Spectators can have a beer and frites and enjoy the show. The big question, though, is races in, say, Singapore or Japan. Although cycling is definitely popular there, the post-Tour crits are a new thing. Do the locals know they are getting a fake race? Do they care? (Does it matter?)

Vingegaard did say he was happy to bring his family and they would have a little vacation after, so that tracks. I wonder what Pedersen thinks when he sees his fellow countryman give this solid post-race interview with detailed analysis of how the day went? Oh, to be in the “Danish pro bros” WhatsApp group…