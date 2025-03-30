Mads Pedersen solos 52 kilometers to second consecutive Gent-Wevelgem title

Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields marks the midway point of Flemish Cycling Week, and two days after he came runner-up to Mathieu van der Poel in the E3 Saxo Classic, Mads Pedersen earned a hat trick of Gent-Wevelgem trophies, successfully defending his 2024 title with a 52-km solo run. Pedersen racked up his 50th career victory on Sunday.

Last Season

Last March van der Poel and Pedersen fought it out for the win, Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) prevailing to claim his second title. Riley Pickrell was the top Canadian in 83rd.

The Course

There were nine climbs all gathered together from Kilometres 148 to 216.5. The first four were separated from the last five by a lumpy 30 km containing cobbled plugstreets. Scherpenberg, Baneberg and Monteberg were climbed twice and steep, cobbled Kemmelberg clambered thrice, the last time 33.5 km from the finish line.

Pickrell was back along with Israel-Premier Tech teammates Pier-André Côté and Guillaume Boivin.

By the time the race hit the Kemmelberg (400 meters of 9.5 percent) for the first time, there was a 10-man breakaway containing Victor Campenaerts (Belgium/Visma-Lease a Bike) 1:30 ahead of the peloton. On the 30-km section between hills, before the plugsteets, the peloton split.

On the Christmas Truce plugstreet, Pedersen dashed away and started picking up riders dropped from the breakaway, making the junction before Monteberg II (1 km of 4.9 percent). Kemmelberg II saw Pedersen and Campenaerts crack the group along with Arjen Livyns (Belgium/Lotto) and Marco Haller (Austria/Tudor). Pedersen then took off on his own.

Pedersen bumped over the final three hills, increasing his gap over Campenaerts, Haller and Livyns, the peloton bringing the trio to heel with 26 km remaining. Almost a minute after the Dane crossed the line, Tim Merlier grabbed the runner-up spot and Pedersen’s teammate Jonathan Milan rounded out the podium.

2025 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 5:30:21

2) Tim Merlier (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +0:52

3) Jonathan Milan (Italy/Lidl-Trek) s.t.