Maeva Squiban makes Tour de France Femmes history

In Friday’s seventh day of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Maeva Squiban won her second stage in a row to become the first French rider to earn two stages. Squiban is the second rider to win back to back in the 2025 edition and third in history. Dropped on the biggest climb of the day, Kim Le Court fought back to save her yellow jersey. Magdeleine Vallieres was the top Canadian in 33rd.

The Course

There were three climbs in the final third of 159.7 km. A short, steep Cat. 4 led directly to Cat. 2 Col du Granier, which crested 17 km from the finish line in Chambery.

A whole lot of flat characterized the majority of the stage. Here a sizable breakaway containing world champion Lotte Kopecky, cyclocross ace Lucinda Brand and Thursday’s escape wizard Squiban formed.

By the day’s first intermediate sprint at Groslée-Saint-Benoît, the fugitives’ gap was 3:00. The first categorized climb, narrow Cat. 2 Côte de Saint-Franc, was perhaps the hardest climb of the day. Brand was among those jettisoned on the 7.1 percent grades. The slopes worked on the medium peloton as well. Squiban nabbed the five KOM points.

Cat. 4 Côte de Berland was the same grade as Saint-Franc but shorter. Some of the dropped breakaways made it back to the front, the Squiban-Kopecky gang 5:00 clear of the yellow jersey group when Berland kicked up. Squiban took more KOM points while Fenix-Alpecin pulled the peloton, shrinking the gap to 3:00.

At the start of 8.9 km at 5.3 percent, Col du Granier, escapee Maud Rijnbeek was solo and the peloton was +2:00. On a beautiful new surface, the breakaway’s situation was fluid, and halfway up Granier Squiban led with Mareille Meijering, the French rider dropping the Dutch woman.

In the peloton Le Court was shifted backwards along with Puck Pieterse, the latter of whom would tumble out of the top 10.

Squiban had a minute’s gap over Meijering at the peak. Demi Vollering attacked over the top. It was chase and dodge all the way down the mountain and Le Court saved her yellow jersey.

For the second day in a row, it was a French one-two, as demon descender Cédrine Kerbaol, the first French rider to take a TDFF stage, was runner-up.

Saturday’s penultimate stage is an 111-km affair ending in an HC summit finish on the famed Col de la Madeleine, 18.9 km of 8 percent.

2025 Tour de France Femmes Stage 7

1) Maeva Squiban (France/UAE-ADQ) 3:20:46

2) Cédrine Kerbaol (France/EF Education-Oatly) +0:51

3) Ruth Edwards (USA/Human Powered Health) s.t

33) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) +3:17

34) Nadia Gontova (Canada/Winspace Orange Seal) s.t.

2025 Tour de France Femmes GC

1) Kimberley (Le Court) Pienaar (Mauritius/AG Insurance–Soudal) 22:28:31

2) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:26

3) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland/Canyon-SRAM) +0:30

4) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) +0:31