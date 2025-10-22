Magdeleine or Pogačar? Video shows new champ inspiring next gen

Magdeleine Vallières-Mill’s world championship win was historic—but it also is important for the next crop of aspiring cyclists.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native became the first Canadian to win in the elite road race. Ever. Vallières-Mill is also the first non-European female winner of the title since 1980.

It was clear from the start of the race Vallières had a big goal. She was floating at the front of the pack, following moves but keeping her nose out of the wind. Once she made what would be the winning move, she drove it. When they hit the final climb with just three riders—no one had a chance. She launched up the Côte de Kimihurura and soloed to a historic, and beautiful, solo win.

Although some were calling it a surprise win, her teammates knew she had the legs to pull off a huge day. Émilie Fortin said to Sportcom,

“People were calling it a huge surprise, but I wasn’t surprised. I knew she could do it. That’s why I put my name forward to ride these worlds. I wanted to be there to help a Canadian make history.”

In a video created by MC SportEdge, titled, “L’effet Magdeleine Vallières-Mill : son impact sur la communauté cycliste québécoise” (The Magdeleine Vallières-Mill effect: Its impact on the Quebec cycling community), an interviewer speaks to locals at a cyclocross race in Magog about what the win means.

“More than a world champion, Magdeleine has become a source of inspiration for the next generation of Quebec cyclists,” the caption reads. “Young athletes, former competitors, and enthusiasts share here the real impact she has had on the Quebec cycling community, especially among women.”

The clip interviews several people of various ages. Locals say how she’s made them so proud, and how inspiring her win is. They mention watching her excel at a young age in ‘cross and how excited they were to follow her progress. One woman says that she—like all of us—had frissons, the French word for goosebumps, watching Vallières-Mill win.

But the best part is the end. The card reads, “But here is the real effect.” And the interviewer asks several boys and girls who they prefer:

“Magdeleine or Pogačar?”

You’re going to want to watch this video.