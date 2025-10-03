Magdeleine Vallières’ boyfriend Cian Uijtdebroeks transfers to Movistar

After two years with Visma-Lease a Bike, new world champion Magdeleine Vallières’ Belgian boyfriend Cian Uijtdebroeks will transfer to Movistar in 2026 for four seasons. Uijtdebroeks still had two years left on his Visma-Lease a Bike contract, and he also ended his contract with Bora-Hansgrohe early to join Visma.

The young Belgian made a big impression when he raced to eighth in the 2023 Vuelta a España as a member of Bora-Hansgrohe after earning sixth in that year’s Tour de Romandie. The next year with Visma, he finished neither the Giro d’Italia nor the Vuelta, but he did take seventh at Tirreno-Adriatico. He wore the 2024 Giro’s best young rider’s white jersey for eight stages. Uijtdebroeks didn’t race any Grand Tours this year.

Back issues hampered his 2025, although he took the overall win at the Tour de l’Ain. Recently he was one of only 30 riders to finish the elite men’s course at the UCI Road World Championships course in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tiesj Benoot, Olav Kooij and Dylan van Baarle and among the fellows leaving the Dutch Bees next year. Lidl-Trek’s Juanpe Lopez and Roger Adria of Red Bull have also signed with Movistar for 2026.