Magdeleine Vallières just broke a record held by Tadej Pogačar

Magdeleine Vallières took a win for the ages on Saturday, becoming the first elite rider from Canada to win the road worlds. She took a gold medal, a rainbow jersey… and a record on the popular website, ProCyclingStats.com.

ProCyclingStats.com is a website that compiles detailed results, statistics, and rankings for professional road cycling. It tracks riders, teams, and races worldwide, offering data from live results to historical archives.

The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., who rides for EF Education-Oatly, launched her decisive move at the base of the final climb. The Canadian spent much of the day in the breakaway. She attacked New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black, then powered alone to the finish, covering the 164.6-kilometre course in four hours 34 minutes 48 seconds. Fisher-Black crossed 23 seconds later, with Spain’s Mavi García third, 27 seconds down.

“I knew I probably wouldn’t win in a sprint against Niamh because she’s so strong,” Vallières said. “I told myself I just have to go all in now, and it worked out.”

“The girls believed in me, so I believed in myself,” she added. “It was my dream to win it, and it’s true now.”

For anyone who follows Canadian Cycling Magazine, her name is well-known. Although this is only her second win as a pro, she’s been making a name for herself with some big rides.

Earlier this year at De Brabantse Pijl you could see her punchy power on steep climbs – very similar to the one in which she launched her final kick on the finishing climb.

On Saturday, she made another first: the most viewed rider on ProCyclingStats.com, with 81,205 hits. Before that, it was none other than Tadej Pogačar.

When you wake up and see we have a new record holder ´Most profile views on 1 day´ #Kigali2025 @Kigali2025 https://t.co/Uc1RTQ4cu0 pic.twitter.com/mi85AdsrCj — ProCyclingStats.com (@ProCyclingStats) September 28, 2025

Sure, a rainbow jersey is worth more, but an interesting little sidenote in the Canadian’s career. And by the way, we can’t wait to see Vallières’ new team kit!

Speaking of Pogačar, he’s racing today in the last event of the road worlds, attempting to repeat. Check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report and analysis.