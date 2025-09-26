Magdeleine Vallières leads Team Canada into Kigali showdown at the road worlds

Canada heads into Saturday’s race without Lotte Kopecky, meaning the rainbow jersey will be claimed by a new champion. The Kigali circuit promises a tough test: eleven laps of nearly 15 kilometres each, climbing 304 metres per lap, and racing at an altitude of 1,500 m. Riders face constant elevation changes, with no extended sections to catch their breath, making it a course suited to resilient all-rounders.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Demi Vollering remain key favourites, while other strong contenders include Kim Le Court, Elisa Longo Borghini, Marlen Reusser, and Anna van der Breggen. Several riders outside the usual favourites—such as Canada's Magdeleine Vallières-Mill and New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black—could also influence the outcome if the front group splinters.

The weather is expected to be hot and sunny, with light easterly winds and UV levels at the maximum, adding another layer of challenge for the peloton. For Canada, the day represents a chance to shine on a historic course and compete among a highly competitive international field.

PFP is the odds-on fave. The Frenchwoman is ready to fight for the world title on Saturday. The Tour de France champion sees the World Championships in Rwanda as a bonus to a season that has already been successful, but that does not mean she is less motivated at the start. “I have prepared well, so I want to be rewarded for that. Of course I come here to win the world title,” she said. “If that succeeds, it would be really incredible. We are at the end of the season, so my preparation has not been the same as before the Tour de France, but I still feel good and the training sessions have gone well. I think it will be a great match. The course also suits me. I expect that there may be some surprises. This World Champs is also one of the adjustments. I heard people complaining about the vaccinations. They are not used to racing in other countries under different conditions, but I find it interesting and my body is clearly used to dealing with the heat.”

Canada has an exceptionally strong team in Rwanda. The squad for the elite women’s road race includes Magdeleine Vallières-Mill, Laury Milette, Alison Jackson, Emilie Fortin, and Olivia Baril. Jackson, Milette, and Fortin will definitely be in the mix early, especially veteran Jackson. But in the end, Baril and Vallières-Mill are the players in a race like this.

It's gonna be hard.