Magdeleine Vallières: ‘Lots of things will change for me now’

What a difference a few days can make. New world champion Magdeleine Vallières admits her life has definitely changed overnight. After her incredible victory on Saturday at the UCI road world championships in Kigali, Rwanda, the Sherbrooke, Que., rider said things will never be the same.

“Many, many things are going to change for me after this weekend,” the 24-year-old surprise guest during a Canadian media video call about the 2026 Montreal worlds said. Vallières was en route from the Girona airport after flying home from Rwanda.

She was already looking ahead to next year’s worlds in Montreal. “To be able to wear number one next year, at home, it’s just incredible.”

The perfect ambassador for the 2026 UCI road worlds

Organizers of Montreal 2026 called her win a “magnificent gift.” Having a Canadian as the defending world champion — and from Quebec — is more than ideal. General director Joseph Limare said, “It’s really great for us in terms of communication and promotion of the event.”

Limare also said having the race in Montreal will have a huge impact on tourism.

“It’s huge, it’s enormous. Practically speaking, we’ll be celebrating 50 years since the Olympics,” he said. “Ultimately, this is a gift for Montreal. We’ve worked very hard. We’ve also been in discussions for about six years with the promoters and the city. There will definitely be a lot of people on the course — that’s a given. Lots of people in the shops and, especially, in the hotels. “

Montreal 2026

On Friday, the organizers also revealed the full course route for both the road races and time trials. The road race will have the same, tough finishing circuits from Le Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

The new world champion is no stranger to the main climb up Mount Royal. “I grew up watching the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal. That was the first race I followed as a kid. To race there, and with the rainbow jersey, is something special,” she said. “With Camillien-Houde, it’s a good circuit for me. I think it’s going to be pretty special.”

Canadians will soon get to see Vallières in her new kit. She lines up this weekend at the Giro dell’Emilia Donne in Italy. (Hear that? That’s the sound of EF Education–Oatly clothing and gear sponsors frantically making some rainbow swag.)

“The riders didn’t really know me before, but now they know my name. In the peloton I’ll be watched more,” she said. “Maybe I won’t be able to get away so easily anymore, but at the same time, I’ll have more opportunities with my team. But it also means I will have the rainbow bands on my sleeves for the rest of my career.”

On the big win

From the start of Saturday’s race, it was clear Vallières had big plans. “The girls believed in me, so I believed in myself,” she added. “It was my dream to win it, and it’s true now.”

The course suited her punchy climbing ability, and she delivered. This was only her second pro win — but she’s been mixing it up on the hilly courses with all the big names for some time now.

She launched her decisive move at the base of the final climb and soloed to a fantastic win. Ultimately she found herself in a move that whittled down to just three riders as they approached the finale.

As the Côte de Kimihurura began, Vallières launched a decisive attack. She had one, then two, then three bike lengths. And suddenly, her breakaway companions — New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black and Spain’s Mavi García — were gone.

She came to the line, finishing the 164.6-km course in four hours, 34 minutes, 48 seconds. With the win, Vallières made history. Although four Canadians have medalled in the elite road race — Steve Bauer, Alison Sydor, Linda Jackson and Mike Woods — none had ever won.