Magdeleine Vallières-Mill named 2025 Quebec cyclist of the year

On Thursday, the Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) announced the winners of its 2025 Performance of the Year award. The selection process combined an independent jury review along a public vote.

Ten performances from across cycling disciplines were first scored out of 50 by a panel of experts. Final standings were then determined through public voting held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4. A total of 358 people cast ballots. The FQCS said that was more than double last year’s total.

1. Magdeleine Vallières-Mill

No surprises here. The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke made history in September in Kigali, winning the elite women’s road race at the road worlds. She dropped New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black and Spain’s Mavi Garcia in the finale and became the first Canadian to claim world title gold in the elite road race.

2. Jean-William Prévost

At 39, Prévost earned silver at the BMX Flatland worlds in November in Riyad. He took second in a 13-rider final featuring athletes from eight countries.

3. Rafaelle Carrier

The multi-disciplined Carrier took bronze at the cyclocross worlds in February 2025. That was the first world championship medal in the discipline for a Quebec cyclist. This adds to her silver medal at the 2024 junior MTB worlds.

4. Lauriane Genest

Genest placed seventh in the individual sprint at the track worlds in Santiago in October.

5. Hugo Houle

Houle finished 13th at the Grand Prix of Frankfurt before racing the Giro d’Italia, where he spent 70 km in a 219-km stage. The Tour de France stage winner also took second at the road nationals.