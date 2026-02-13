Magdeleine Vallières-Mill named 2025 Quebec cyclist of the year
FQSC unveils top 5 after record public vote
Sirotti
On Thursday, the Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) announced the winners of its 2025 Performance of the Year award. The selection process combined an independent jury review along a public vote.
Ten performances from across cycling disciplines were first scored out of 50 by a panel of experts. Final standings were then determined through public voting held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4. A total of 358 people cast ballots. The FQCS said that was more than double last year’s total.
1. Magdeleine Vallières-Mill
No surprises here. The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke made history in September in Kigali, winning the elite women’s road race at the road worlds. She dropped New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black and Spain’s Mavi Garcia in the finale and became the first Canadian to claim world title gold in the elite road race.
World champion Magdeleine Vallières Mill goes in-depth on her life-changing win
2. Jean-William Prévost
At 39, Prévost earned silver at the BMX Flatland worlds in November in Riyad. He took second in a 13-rider final featuring athletes from eight countries.
Canada’s Jean William Prévost takes silver in BMX freestyle flatland at urban worlds
3. Rafaelle Carrier
The multi-disciplined Carrier took bronze at the cyclocross worlds in February 2025. That was the first world championship medal in the discipline for a Quebec cyclist. This adds to her silver medal at the 2024 junior MTB worlds.
Rafaelle Carrier on Superprestige podium: ‘Couldn’t believe I was riding in the top five”
4. Lauriane Genest
Genest placed seventh in the individual sprint at the track worlds in Santiago in October.
Genest with Canada’s best performance on Day 2 of Santiago track Worlds
5. Hugo Houle
Houle finished 13th at the Grand Prix of Frankfurt before racing the Giro d’Italia, where he spent 70 km in a 219-km stage. The Tour de France stage winner also took second at the road nationals.