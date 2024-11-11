Magdeleine Vallières Mill shares the best maple toffee recipe
The EF-Oatly-Cannondale rider and her grandmother show us how to make a delicious treatPhoto by: Magdeleine Vallières Mills/Instagram
Magdeleine Vallières Mill is back home in Sherbrooke, Que., before her season begins, and she’s definitely making the most of it—including cooking up a storm.
When she’s not out riding with her dad, who’s also a keen cyclist, she loves to make some delicious treats—like a very Canadian one: maple toffee. Maple toffee (or taffy, or tire d’érable in French) is eaten mostly in Quebec, Eastern Ontario, and New Brunswick. The treat is a staple at sugar shacks and during maple syrup season in early spring. If you haven’t had it before, it’s definitely worth trying!
The 23-year-old pro re-signed with EF through 2027 after an impressive 2024 season, including her first pro win at the Trofeo Palma Femina in Spain. She claimed victory with a perfectly timed attack on a descent, powering away for a beautiful win.
Watch this absolutely amazing video of Magdeleine Vallieres Mill winning her first pro race
Vallières Mill also had big results back home, winning the national criterium championships in Saint-Georges, Que., and taking a well-deserved second in the road race to Movistar’s Olivia Baril. Her season ended on a high note with a solid 14th at the challenging road worlds in Zurich.
Now, onto the sweet stuff!
Vallières Mill says there’s no strict recipe, but she’s learned a few tricks from her grandmother.
“When I’m back home, I definitely take advantage of her tips!” You can watch the how-to video on her Instagram, here.
How to make maple toffee
- Pour a can of maple syrup into a pot.
- Heat the syrup until it reaches 113°C (do not stir, as this will cause it to crystallize into sugar).
- When it reaches 113°C, dip a wooden spoon in and out of the syrup to check the texture. It should be thicker and less runny.
- Pour the syrup onto snow (for best results) or into small cones.Let it cool slightly before eating. Enjoy!