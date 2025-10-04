Magdeleine Vallières’ stunning rainbow jersey reveal

New kit day is great—but especially great when that involves a new rainbow jersey. On Saturday, Sherbrooke, Qué.’s Magdeleine Vallières showed off her new kit courtesy of her EF Education–EasyPost squad. The Canadian is set to race the Giro dell’Emilia.

Vallières took a stunning win a week ago in Rwanda. To some, it was a shock, but for those who power of the punchy climber, it was not.

As far as racing in the coveted jersey, she knows she may be marked just a little more.

“The riders didn’t really know me before, but now they know my name. In the peloton I’ll be watched more,” she said. “Maybe I won’t be able to get away so easily anymore, but at the same time, I’ll have more opportunities with my team. But it also means I will have the rainbow bands on my sleeves for the rest of my career.”

Her kit of choice has gone with a traditional black bib—but she may opt for a full white speedsuit, similar to what her fellow world champion Tadej Pogačar does. Choices!

In Rwanda, Vallières was on firm footing, riding near the front of the pack, following moves but out of the wind. Once she made what would be the winning move, she pushed the pace. And when the last three riders hit the final climb, no one had a chance. She launched up the Côte de Kimihurura and soloed to a historic, beautiful win—the first Canadian elite rider to ever win the world road race.

What’s even cooler about her win is that next year’s 2026 UCI road worlds are in Montreal. So she will be defending her jersey on home turf—on a hilly course that suits her, no less. She knows the course well, at least from TV.

“I grew up watching the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal. That was the first race I followed as a kid. To race there, and with the rainbow jersey, is something special,” she said. “With Camillien-Houde, it’s a good circuit for me. I think it’s going to be pretty special.”

Check out the new swag below.

Some more here.

A force on the bike, and now a rainbow in the peloton. 🌈 Hey world! Meet Mags 💕 Head to https://t.co/n6F48LK7yn for more pics. 📸: @jeredgruber @ashleygruber pic.twitter.com/iT9kBtXYAp — EF Education-Oatly (@EF_Oatly) October 4, 2025

And here’s her new custom Cannondale.