Maggie Coles-Lyster fifth in Commonwealth Games road race

Canadian national road champion Maggie Coles-Lyster came fifth in Sunday’s road race at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It’s the best performance by a Canuck in the race since Gina Grain was fourth in 2006. Four Canadians placed in the top 20. The bunch sprint winner was Australian Georgia Baker, who just missed out on the podium in the time trial.

The women faced seven laps of the the rolling course around Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa totaling 112 kilometres. It was destined to be a bunch sprint, as each lap of the course saw the riders gain just 130 metres of elevation.

Australia did well to control the race. The team was well pleased to also take a bronze medal through Sarah Roy. Scot Neah Evans earned the silver. Since 2006 Australia was won four out of five races.

Simone Boilard was seventh, Alison Jackson–top Canadian in the time trial–came 14th and Leah Kirchmann was 20th. Ariane Bonhomme placed 43rd.