Maggie Coles-Lyster in the mix at Scheldeprijs

Elisa Balsamo triumphed in the Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, taking a victory in a sprint finish that saw her just edge out Charlotte Kool. Chiara Consonni came in third, and Maple Ridge, B.C.’s Maggie Coles-Lyster came in 11th. The race, a 130.3-kilometer Belgian classic, featured a northern loop toward the Netherlands before concluding with three laps on a local circuit in Schoten. The course included cobbled sections, including the Broekstraat.

Early in the race, Alison Mrugal from the U.S. and Ireland’s Amelia Tyler launched an attack, and the peloton allowed them to establish a lead. Meanwhile, Stina Kagevi from Sweden missed the move and struggled to chase back.

As the race progressed, the breakaway’s lead began to diminish. Zoe Bäckstedt made a move on the Broekstraat, forming a new lead group of ten riders, including Mrugal and Tyler. Picnic–PostNL, with one of the race’s fastest sprinters, Charlotte Kool, worked to close the gap but faced challenges. With three kilometres to go, the lead group was caught. Lidl-Trek hit the front for a perfect lead-out for Balsamo.

Despite a strong push from Kool, Balsamo took the win with the bike throw. Human Powered Health’s sprinter, Coles-Lyster was right there in the finale, just finishing out of the top-10. Alexandra Volstad (EF Education-EasyPost) was also up there, finishing 23rd, with her teammate Alison Jackson, racing again after being sidelined by a crash at the UAE Tour, taking 53rd.

Check out the finish below: