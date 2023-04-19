Maggie Coles-Lyster leaves ZAAF cycling

The Canadian national champion Maggie Coles-Lyster is leaving the ZAAF cycling team. The Spanish team has had financial problems lately and has apparently not been paying riders. Coles-Lyster follows French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot who made a lateral to Human Powered Health just before Paris-Roubaix. At the race itself, there was an emotional scene between Cordon-Ragot and her now ex-teammates as they hugged in tears.

Coles-Lyster joined the team in late 2022 after her then squad for 2023, B&B Hotels fell apart. The British Columbian posted about her decision on Instagram.

Stressful six months

“Wow these past six months have been stressful. From B&B Hotels to ZAAF Cycling Team it’s felt like a whirlwind of highs and lows, stress, excitement of being back racing in Europe and lots of question marks,” Coles-Lyster posted. “Due to worsening issues and conditions on ZAAF Cycling Team, I could no longer keep racing for them.

Hopeful for opportunities

The Canadian who is also a star on the track, said that although she is currently without a contract, she is optimistic.

“Now I get to take a breath, put this energy into the Milton Nations Cup this week and sort out what the rest of my year will look like. So much love to the riders who have become sisters to me on this journey. Funny how these things can bring people closer than ever to an honorary shout out to those who have dealt with my stress and tears so far this year, here’s to lots of positivity and good vibes for the rest of 2023.”

American Heidi Franz also announced she is leaving ZAAF. “After the issues and conditions within the Zaaf Cycling Team continued and became worse, it was no longer possible for me to stay in the team. I’m immensely grateful for the teammates that I went through this ordeal with. We lifted up one another and became our biggest cheerleaders. You girls know who you are,” she posted.